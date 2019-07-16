RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County Crime Stoppers are asking for the help of the public in locating two men wanted for multiple burglaries in the county.

According to officials, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of Tyrell Xavier Smith and Keoki Kenyon Tuiel Jr. for burglary of a habitation.

The RCSO says the suspects are also believed to have bee involved in numerous other burglaries in the area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-TIPS (8477) or the RCSO at (903) 657-3581.