RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Rusk County Sheriff's deputy is free on $1,000 bond after his arrest Thursday on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated offense.

Department spokesman Sgt. David Roberts confirmed Friday morning that Deputy Jimmie Candie has been charged with the driving offense. Roberts said a full report was being prepared and would be released around early this afternoon.

The Rusk County online jail log shows Candie, 53, was arrested Thursday and met bond for release Friday morning.

