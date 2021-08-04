Rusk County deputy hospitalized after crash with truck-tractor

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Rusk County deputy was hospitalized following a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Thursday.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle wreck around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 322 near County Road 240-A.

The crash involved a Rusk County Sheriff's Office patrol unit and truck-tractor.

A deputy, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.