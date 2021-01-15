Rusk County deputy placed on administrative leave after alleged assault

Deputy Charles Elmore has been placed on administrative leave pending.

RUSK, Texas — A deputy within the Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been placed on administrative leave after an alleged assault complaint was made.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, troopers were notified on Wednesday by the Texas Rangers of an alleged assault complaint against Deputy Charles Elmore.

Elmore has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of these investigations. He has been charged with class A (misdemeanor) assault and has been booked into the Rusk County Jail.