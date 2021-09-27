Rusk County issues 7 day burn ban

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County has issued a seven-day burn ban due to continued wildfires in the area and in East Texas.
The ban prohibits outdoor burning.
In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioner's court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.
