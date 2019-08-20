RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban on Tuesday, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The announcement was made about an hour after Henderson County also implemented the ban.

RELATED: Henderson County issues burn ban for 30 days

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties in Texas with current burn bans, click here.