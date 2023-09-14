Rusk County Jail deemed noncompliant in connection with events surrounding inmate's death in July

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards said a review of documentation showed jailers did not view Johnny Bradley face-to-face as required by the minimum standards.

The Rusk County Jail has been deemed noncompliant in connection with events surrounding the death of an inmate in July.

Officials said in July that Johnny Bradley, 61, died from natural causes on July 23 in the Rusk County Jail. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, July 23, Rusk County Jail staff noticed Bradley was unresponsive on his bed. Staffers immediately began CPR and Bradley was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a Texas Commission on Jail Standards report on Aug. 28, a review of documentation and video after Bradley's death showed jailers did not view Bradley face-to-face as required by the minimum standards.

TCJS stated facilities must have an established procedure for documented, face-to-face observation of all inmates by jailers no less than once every hour. Observation shall be performed at least every 30 minutes in areas, where inmates who are known to be assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or have shown bizarre behavior, are confined.