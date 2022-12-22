Cherokee County man arrested after barricading, threatening children

A search warrant was placed on the Muraira residence that led to the seizure of several assault rifles, handguns, shotguns, high-capacity magazines, bulk ammo.

TYLER, Texas — On Dec 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 4000 block of us Highway 69 South in Wells, Texas for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers tried making contact with Emmanuel Muraira.

Muraira threatened to harm children inside the residence if law enforcement did not leave. Muraira then barricaded himself along with his children and wife in his residence.

CCSO's Regional Special Response Team (STR) comprised of law enforcement personal from Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Bullard Police Department responded on scene.

STR was ultimately able to arrest Muraira after a long negotiation.

Muraira was arrested for interference with Public Duties, Assault on a Public Servant, a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.