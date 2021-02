John Houston Brown, 39, of Laneville, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Thursday.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Rusk County man has been arrested for murder.

According to Gregg County judicial records, John Houston Brown, 39, of Laneville, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on an out-of-county warrant Thursday.

The alleged offense reportedly occurred on Jan. 11, 2021.

Brown has at least nine previous arrests in Gregg County, alone, and is currently being held without bond.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.