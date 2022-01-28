Rusk County officials find remains of Kim Flint who's been missing since Sept. 2018

Flint was last at her home in Laneville on Sept. 26, 2018.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 2019.

Nearly four years after her disappearance in Rusk County, the remains of Kimberly Flint have been found.

According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the remains were located Thursday, Jan. 20, in a wooded area on property located near Richey Ln. in Reklaw.

Flint was last at her home in Laneville on Sept. 26, 2018.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, it was at just after 3 p.m.that day when Flint was last heard from when she spoke to her husband over the phone. Later that evening, she was reported missing by her husband and son.

It was discovered Flint had crashed at the Angelina River bridge. The vehicle was located however, she was nowhere to be found.

The investigation from the scene indicated Flint was traveling at 83 miles per hour when she crashed, according to the sheriff's office. After the car hit the side of the bridge, it didn't stop. Due to the collision not being head-on, the car traveled another 300 yards until the front right tire folded up, officials said.