RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery Tuesday.

According to the RCSO, the incident happened at Clayton’s Mini Mart located at 15785 State Highway 322.

Deputies say two male subjects wearing masks approached a patron of the mini-mart gas pumps demanding money and assaulted the patron. One of the subjects was armed with a firearm.

The subjects vehicle appears to be a dark colored sedan, traveling east on Field-to-Market 2011.

Rusk County Sheriffs Office

If anyone has information in regards to the incident, contact the RCSO at (903) 657-3581 with any information you may have that could assist us.