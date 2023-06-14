Rusk County officials searching for 2 suspects accused in home invasion, assault

People who have information are asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people accused of being involved in a home invasion and assault on Highway 79 East Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, a patrol shift, investigators and Texas Department of Criminal Justice team are all on the scene conducting an investigation and looking for two men wearing dark clothing.

People who have information are asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers.