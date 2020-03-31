RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a story originally published on March 17, 2020, regarding COVID-19 scammers targeting the elderly in Arkansas.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is warning residents of coronavirus scammers targeting the elderly.

According to the Rusk County OEM, the scammers are calling and offering to come to the elderly peoples' homes and test them for COVID-19.

Officials say some are even calling and offering to mail out an at-home test kit.

If you have been contacted by any of these scammers, do not give them any information and call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.

For more information on the coroanvirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Smith County coronavirus cases increase to 36

RELATED: Tyler Morning Telegraph Exclusive: Tyler man with coronavirus explains ordeal; air hugs with wife get him through two weeks of strict isolation

RELATED: How to get paid sick leave or paid time off to stay home with your kids for two weeks.

RELATED: San Augustine County reports 1st confirmed COVID-19 case

RELATED: Shelby County reports 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases; total now at 4

RELATED: Panola County notified of 1st confirmed coronavirus case