Rusk County officials warn parents of drugs disguised as children's candy

1,190 grams of THC-infused materials in the form of edible candies were seized.
Credit: RCOS

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is warning parents of edible drug candies found packaged and named similar to popular children's candy. 

Credit: RCSO

According to RCSO, a narcotics search warrant was executed Thursday at 210 College St. in Henderson. 

At the location, 1,190 grams of THC-infused materials in the form of edible candies were seized. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and firearms were also seized. The packaging has a milligram dose on them.

Credit: RCSO

Officials arrested Angelique Propes, 21, and Alisabeth Currey, 22. The sheriff's office anticipates additional suspects being identified and charged in this ongoing investigation. 