Rusk County officials warn parents of drugs disguised as children's candy

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is warning parents of edible drug candies found packaged and named similar to popular children's candy.

According to RCSO, a narcotics search warrant was executed Thursday at 210 College St. in Henderson.

At the location, 1,190 grams of THC-infused materials in the form of edible candies were seized. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and firearms were also seized. The packaging has a milligram dose on them.