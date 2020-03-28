RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County reported a third case of COVID-19 Saturday.

County officials says the case is travel-related and the person is isolate at home.

Officials are conducting interview with anyone the person may have contacted.

Currently, Rusk County has a total of three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

  • Angelina County - 1
  • Bowie County - 1
  • Cass County - 1
  • Cherokee County - 1
  • Gregg County - 4
  • Harrison County - 1
  • Hopkins County - 1
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 1
  • Smith County - 27, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 1
  • Upshur County - 1
  • Van Zandt County - 1

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.