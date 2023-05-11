LIST: Rusk County roads closed following overnight flooding

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management says a rescue effort was conducted on CR 366 after water flooded a home Thursday morning. THe OEM also says a motorist assist took place on FM 1798, near Pine Hill, during which a vehicle became disabled in flood water.

"If anyone is stuck at home and can't get out, let us know and we will try to get to you," the RCSO said. "Please, only if it is an emergency. Our call volume is heavy, so be patient. Barricades are being put out by TxDOT and all precinct barns."