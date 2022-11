Officials said there is a large presence of responders and to use caution when traveling in this area.

RUSK, Texas — Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez confirmed a house fire on US 259 northbound at the 5000 block is under control and there are no injuries.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene and are working to put out hot spots in the house.

Officials said there is a large presence of responders and to use caution when traveling in this area.