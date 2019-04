RUSK, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identify a vehicle involved in numerous thefts and burglaries in the Tatum area of Rusk County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the subjects in the vehicle have been stealing from carports and inside homes.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the identity of the subjects involved. You may contact Investigator Wright or Investigator Perrault at 903-657-3581.

RCSO Facebook