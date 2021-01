The incident occurred at 1820 CR 423 around 11 p.m.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a capital murder that occurred overnight.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deceased white male was found at 1820 CR 423.

The suspect is described as a male with medium complexion about 5’6” to 5’8” and medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants.