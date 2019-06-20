RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the passing of Lieutenant Dale Summers.

Summers passed away at his home after battling cholangiocarcinoma.

Lt. Summers began his law enforcement career in Harris County. He later started the police department in Mount Enterprise where he served as Chief of Police.

Summers’s career led him down many paths that allowed him to serve among several agencies, including the Henderson Police Department, Kilgore Police Department, and the Flower Mound Police Department.

Summers was also a member of the Denton County DEA Drug Task Force before moving back to Henderson, where he became the District Supervisor over court security in the Eastern District of Texas. All this while maintaining his commission as a peace officer through the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

After over 15 years, Summers became a full-time employee with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, quickly gaining the rank of Lieutenant over the Criminal Investigation Division.

A funeral service will be held for Dale Summers on June 22 at the Bar None Cowboy Church at 2 p.m.