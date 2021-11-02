Rusk County Sheriff's Office recovers $30,000 in property value from abandoned U-Haul

The abandoned U-Haul box style truck was spotted in a wooded area off CR 170D.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office recovered $30,000 in property value from an abandoned U-Haul.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 9, deputies responded to a welfare call on County Road 170D.

Upon arrival, a white male was seen running away on foot. A female was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant.

Hours later, deputies returned to the scene and captured the male subject.

Investigators were then called to the scene to follow up on a tip they received regarding an abandoned U-Haul box style truck in a wooded area off CR 170D.

Investigators located the U-Haul truck and saw unknown person(s) were in the process of stripping it for parts.