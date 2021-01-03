Rusk County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man whose car was found southwest of Henderson

James "Jamie" Searcy is a white male standing 5'8 and weighing 125 pounds.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: A photo of James Searcy was not immediately available.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a welfare check turned into a missing persons case.

According to the RCSO, deputies responded to a welfare call on County Road 438 on Sunday.

The caller advised his friend, identified as James "Jamie" Searcy, was suicidal and needed help. Searcy's vehicle was located at the bottom area of CR 438, according to the RCSO.

Searcy is a white male standing 5'8 and weighing 125 pounds.

"We responded there at about 6 p.m. yesterday evening and we searched the wooded area of the creek beds until 10 p.m. when the storm got too bad," said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. "We are setting up a command post at this time and we will begin our search within the hour."