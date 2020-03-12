x
Rusk County Sheriff's Office seeking teen who's been missing since Nov. 21

Samantha Williams, 16, was last seen in the Overton area.
Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a runaway teen from the Overton area.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Samantha Williams, 16, has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 21. She was last seen in Overton.

Williams stands 5'1 and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with a date of birth of Nov. 10, 2004.

If you have any information on her location, please contact Sgt. Jamie Yocom at the RCSO at (903)657-3581.

