Rusk County Sheriff's Office seeks to raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl

Valdez said that fentanyl is being distributed in Rusk County in the form of alprazolam, or Xanax bars, and oxycodone tablets.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Sept. 9, 2022

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is seeking to raise awareness after suspected several amounts of fentanyl have been found in Rusk County.

In a Facebook post, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez shared several images of items that have presumptively tested positive for the presence of fentanyl during criminal investigations in 2022.

Valdez said that fentanyl is being distributed in Rusk County in the form of alprazolam, or Xanax bars, and oxycodone tablets.

"These images are to make the public aware that suspected Fentanyl is being possessed, distributed, and transported in Rusk County," Valdez said. "We are posting these photographs and requesting assistance from the public to aid the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office in keeping our communities, families and children aware of the dangers of fentanyl."

Fentanyl, an opioid drug used for severe pain, has a high probability for addiction and dependence. The drug also depresses the central nervous system and respiratory function. Exposure to fentanyl can be fatal, Valdez said.

He said fentanyl can be deadly when it's combined with illicit drugs like marijuana, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.