RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County amended the local state of disaster Thursday to limit the number of customers that may be in a store at one time.

According to the order, there may be only five customers every 1,000 square feet within a business. There is a limit of 450 people, excluding employees, inside a business at one time.

Businesses will be required to have a notice on the front that states the maximum number of customers allowed inside.

The new rules will take effect on April 11.