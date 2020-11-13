Rusk forfeits bi-district game against Salado

Salado will face Bellville in the area round.

RUSK, Texas — Rusk is forfeiting Friday’s bi-district football game with Salado due to COVID-19, the school district announced on Friday morning.

The game was scheduled to take place at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Stadium.

Salado principal Beth Aycock posted on Twitter, “Tonight’s @saladofootball game against Rusk is cancelled due to COVID in Rusk. Salado automatically advances to area round. Wear that mask and stay healthy for next week!!”

