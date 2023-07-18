Rusk High School becomes fully licensed to offer cosmetology for 2023-24 school year

The high school will open its facility to students on Aug. 7, the first day of school.

RUSK, Texas — Rusk ISD announced Tuesday the high school will offer a new career education opportunity for students to pursue this upcoming school year --- cosmetology.

The school district thanked the cosmetology teacher Ms. Redfield, the maintenance department and the custodial department. The Facebook post also showed photos of the setup where the students will learn and become certified in their skills.