Rusk High School becomes fully licensed to offer cosmetology for 2023-24 school year

RUSK, Texas — Rusk ISD announced Tuesday the high school will offer a new career education opportunity for students to pursue this upcoming school year --- cosmetology.
The high school will open its facility to students on Aug. 7, the first day of school.
The school district thanked the cosmetology teacher Ms. Redfield, the maintenance department and the custodial department. The Facebook post also showed photos of the setup where the students will learn and become certified in their skills.
"The Rusk ISD team works together to ensure our students have the best! We look forward to welcoming the community to the facility in the fall semester," the post read.