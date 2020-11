G.W. Bradford Primary will move to virtual learning until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

RUSK, Texas — Due to a large number of staff members being in quarantine with COVID-19, all students at Rusk ISD's G.W. Bradford Primary will move to virtual learning until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students may return to campus on Monday, Nov. 30.

iPads and instructional material were sent home with students. All students will need to log into Google Classroom starting Thursday, Nov. 12.