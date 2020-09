DPS believes the man may have tried to avoid a deer when he crashed.

TYLER, Texas — A Rusk man died Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 768 near Rusk.

According to DPS, Michael David Dorsey was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on FM 768 when he lost control of the vehicle. DPS believes he may have been trying to avoid a deer.

Dorsey was ejected from the motorcycle. Troopers responded to the crash at about 5:20 p.m.

First responders rushed him to a Tyler hospital where he later died.