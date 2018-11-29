JACKSONVILLE — "It's like a birthing process,” says Pastor Debra Mosely McCormick. “It starts growing inside of you, and I'm ready for delivery. So, I can't wait for opening day."

Pastor McCormick moved from California to East Texas nearly twelve years ago. She says the Lord led her here to build a church, which is now known as Christ the Redeemer Church in Rusk.

"Our theme there is, “go ye there forth and teach all nations”, and we cannot give something out that we're not doing at home, so education is very important to me."

Her passion for education led to the opening of a private academy in connection to the church. Today, it serves about 100-children between the ages of two and 17 years old. But with a full roster at the Rusk location and a desire to serve even more parents and children in the community, McCormick says she came across the former Westside Elementary School in Jacksonville at perfect timing.

"We did the demographics, and we targeted about 800 families in the city, and a large portion do live in this neighborhood,” says McCormick. “I know it's a day where ‘big’ is really preferred by a lot of people. But research shows that community schools and community churches are the ones most healthy for the community because we're so interactive."

When the school opens on January 7th, there are plans for two preschool classes, with a small dedicated staff of five including transfers from the Rusk campus. The students will be taught a state-approved curriculum and will have opportunities for Christian-based learning, as well.

"I could not do this by myself. It is dependent on dedicated teachers who love what they do."

Brook Hallford will be the director of the preschool in Jacksonville, while Nikki Duke will serve as director of the Rusk preschool. Katherine Mosley, an educator from California, will serve as the new academy's first principal, and will come onboard in August, when Phase 2 begins. This phase will include church services, McCormick, who also is a minister.

As the new program continues shaping up for the January opening, McCormick says there will also be opportunities for hiring locally, with the options for training and certification. She says after being open for a year, they plan to apply for the Texas Rising Star accreditation for this campus. Currently, the Rusk campus holds the highest rating of four stars.

The childcare program will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekly rates are $140, with a $20 discount offered if paying on Monday. There also is a $75 registration fee. Another bonus for parents interested in enrolling their children at the new academy, the school will participate in provider reimbursements through the Texas Workforce Commission.

Separate fees will be assessed for the school program serving students in first through the 12th grade, with information available upon request.

To learn more about the new program at Christ the Redeemer Academy – Jacksonville Campus, located at 1002 Sunset Ave., contact Brook Hallford at 903-683-1404 or 903-625-9030, or visit www.ctracademy.com.

