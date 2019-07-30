CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice for the area along County Road 2206.

According to Rusk Rural WSC, recent conditions have affected the water system.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. You may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Rusk Rural Water Office at 903-683-6178 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.