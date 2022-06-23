Rusk Rural Water Supply issues water boil notice for some customers

he water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the notice.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Some Rusk Rural Water Supply customers will have to boil their water before consumption due to current conditions.

The water company said the affected customers include those who lived on FM 1248 and County Roads 2102, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2110, 2115, 2117, 2118 2119, 2120, 2121, 2201 and CR 2217 (off of FM 1248 side).

These customers will have to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the notice.