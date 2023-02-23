Rusk Rural Water Supply issues partial boil water notice

Rusk Rural Water Supply customers in those areas should boil water before consumption.

RUSK, Texas — Rusk Rural Water Supply Corp. has issued a partial boil water notice for certain customers due to work at the company's plant.

The water supply company issued the notice on Thursday for those who live on FM 752, FM 241, Highway 69 South and County Roads 2303, 2306, 2307, 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325, 2400, 2403, 2404, 2405, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2446 and 2448.