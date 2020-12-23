x
Rusk Rural Water Supply rescinds boil water notice

Necessary corrective actions and testing results indicate that the water no longer needs to be boiled, according to Rusk Rural WSC.
RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural WSC has rescinded a boil water notice that was issued Tuesday, December 22.

The affected areas were:

  • FM1248
  • CR 1202
  • CR 2107
  • CR 2109
  • CR 2110
  • CR 2115
  • CR 2117
  • CR 2118
  • CR 2119
  • CR 2120
  • CR 2121
  • CR 2201
  • CR 2217 (off of FM 1248 side)

According to Rusk Rural WSC, Their system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

