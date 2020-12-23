Rusk Rural Water Supply rescinds boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural WSC has rescinded a boil water notice that was issued Tuesday, December 22.
The affected areas were:
- FM1248
- CR 1202
- CR 2107
- CR 2109
- CR 2110
- CR 2115
- CR 2117
- CR 2118
- CR 2119
- CR 2120
- CR 2121
- CR 2201
- CR 2217 (off of FM 1248 side)
According to Rusk Rural WSC, Their system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.