Rusk Rural WSC issues boil water notice for some customers

The Rusk Rural WSC has issued a boil water notice for affected customers.
The affected areas are:
- FM1248
- CR 1202
- CR 2107
- CR 2109
- CR 2110
- CR 2115
- CR 2117
- CR 2118
- CR 2119
- CR 2120
- CR 2121
- CR 2201
- CR 2217 (off of FM 1248 side)
According to the city, due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Customers should bring their water to a boil for two minutes before drinking, cooking or ice-making. Customers are also encouraged buy bottled water if they choose.
When it is no longer necessary to boil water officials will notify customers.
Customers with questions may contact the Rusk Rural Water Supply Office at 903-683-6178 between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.