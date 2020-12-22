Rusk Rural WSC issues boil water notice for some customers

Affected customers are asked to boil water before drinking, cooking and ice making.

The Rusk Rural WSC has issued a boil water notice for affected customers.

The affected areas are:

FM1248

CR 1202

CR 2107

CR 2109

CR 2110

CR 2115

CR 2117

CR 2118

CR 2119

CR 2120

CR 2121

CR 2201

CR 2217 (off of FM 1248 side)

According to the city, due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Customers should bring their water to a boil for two minutes before drinking, cooking or ice-making. Customers are also encouraged buy bottled water if they choose.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water officials will notify customers.

Customers with questions may contact the Rusk Rural Water Supply Office at 903-683-6178 between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.