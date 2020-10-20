Rusk Rural WSC issues boil water notice

When it is no longer necessary to boil water officials will notify customers.

RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural WSC is issuing a boil water notice due to conditions that have occurred recently in the water system.

The areas affected are FM 23 (Bulah Area), FM 1857 (Sardis Area), County Road 2214, County Road 2215, County Road 2216, County Road 2217, County Road 2218, County Road 2220, County Road 2313 and County Road 2323.

Customers should bring their water to a boil for two minutes before drinking, cooking or ice-making. Customers are also encouraged buy bottled water if they choose.