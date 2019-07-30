CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has lifted the boil water notice for customers on County Road 2206.

Testing results have indicated that the water no longer requires boiling.

A boil water notice was issued on Tuesday. According to Rusk Rural WSC, recent conditions affected the water system.

If you have any questions, you may contact the Rusk Rural Water Office at 903-683-6178 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.