Rusk Rural WSC rescinds boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural WSC has rescinded their boil water notice that was sent out on October 20.
The areas affected were FM 23 (Bulah Area), FM 1857 (Sardis Area), County Road 2214, County Road 2215, County Road 2216, County Road 2217, County Road 2218, County Road 2220, County Road 2313 and County Road 2323.
According to Rusk Rural WSC, Their system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.