Rusk woman dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire

RUSK, Texas — A Rusk woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County Saturday.
According to Texas DPS, around 12:06 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on US 84, east of Palestine.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Lincoln ZHR was traveling west on US 84 going into a curve. For an, as of yet undetermined reason, the driver drove off the north side of the roadway and into the ditch. The vehicle drove through a barbed-wire fence and struck a tree. This caused the vehicle to catch fire with the driver inside.
The driver, 30-year-old, Amber Vaughn, of Rusk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Vaughn was taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation remains ongoing.