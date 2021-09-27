East Texas woman killed in 1-vehicle crash

DPS says Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead following a Friday night crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle wreck on US 69, just south of Jacksonville.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk, was traveling southbound on US 69 at an unsafe speed before entering a left-hand curve in the road.

DPS says the car went off the roadway to the west where it struck several trees. Officials say Morris was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.