East Texas woman killed in 1-vehicle crash

DPS says Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead following a Friday night crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle wreck on US 69, just south of Jacksonville.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk, was traveling southbound on US 69 at an unsafe speed before entering a left-hand curve in the road.  

DPS says the car went off the roadway to the west where it struck several trees. Officials say Morris was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a Jacksonville funeral home.

    

