Portion of S. Green St. in Longview closed as police investigate shots fired incident; no victims found at this time

S. Green St. has been shut down from Avalon Ave. to Edgefield Ave. as police investigate.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is currently investigating report of shots fired.

According to the LPD, around 11:10 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of S. Green St. in regards to shots being fired.

"At this time, there are no known victims, but there was some property damage to a vehicle and the convenience store. ," the LPD said in a statement.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.