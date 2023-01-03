Sabine County murderer on the run for almost 1 year formally sentenced to 99 years; victim's family members give statements

Lewis' grandmother said directly to Edgar she'll never know why he took Lewis from them and he'll never know how broken her family has been since.

An East Texas convicted murderer who was on the run for 11 months until his capture last week has been formally sentenced to 99 years in prison without the possibility of probation.

Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19, in January 2022 in Sabine County, had skipped out on the third day of his trial and was missing until he was found Dec. 29 on a back porch of a local home.

While he was absent, the court sentenced Edgar to 99 years. Lewis was killed in October 2020.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Lewis' grandmother and mother gave their statements.

The grandmother said directly to Edgar she'll never know why he took Lewis from them and he'll never know how broken her family has been since.

Lewis' mother played her daughter's high school valedictorian speech after the judge approved showing the video.

After the court was dismissed, Edgar was taken away to serve his 99-year prison sentence with no chance of getting probation.

On Dec. 29, a group of law enforcement agencies put a plan in place to perform surveillance on the home that authorities believed Edgar was at and take him into custody if he was sighted.

That afternoon, the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force personnel and Texas Game Wardens moved through the woods and pouring rain and after hours of waiting, they confirmed Edgar and another man were sitting on the porch, the U.S. Marshal's Office said.