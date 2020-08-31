Sabine County residents begin cleanup from destruction left by Hurricane Laura

While Hurricane Laura missed most of the East Texas region, downed trees and power lines litter the roads and landscape of Sabine County.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — Hurricane Laura hit the coast of western Louisiana early Thursday morning, barely missing most of the East Texas region.

However, Sabine County did not escape the devastation. As of Sunday afternoon, trees, power lines and other debris still litter the landscape, making some roads hard to pass.

"There is still too much damage out there for the buses to get up and down the roads. We still have 6000 residents without electricity," County Judge Daryl Melton said. "We're a long ways from getting this thing taken care of but right now we have three areas set up for distribution of water, ice and MREs."

Despite the damage, residents know it could have been a lot worse. Judge Melton said his prayers not only to his neighbors, but Texas' neighbor to the east.

"My heart goes out to those guys because they know they're suffering right now themselves," Melton said.