Sabine ISD to offer free meals to students for 2021-22 school year

This USDA waiver will only be a one-year program and households will need to apply for meal benefits for the 2022-23 school year.

SABINE, Texas — Sabine ISD Child Nutrition Department will be operating under a USDA waiver for the 2021-2022 school year.

Under this waiver, every child in the district will receive free breakfast and free lunch meal benefits for the entire 2021-2022 school year. Parents/and or guardians do not need to apply for these benefits.

Students will still be able to purchase extra items such as second meals and smart snack items sold on each campus. Parents /and or guardians may still utilize the Lunch Money Now link on the school website to add funds to their student(s) accounts for the purchase of these extra items. Your student(s) may also deposit funds into their account during meal service.