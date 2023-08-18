Sabine River Authority to host meeting on flood infrastructure

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Longview Convention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Sabine River Authority of Texas is hosting a public meeting for residents to give their thoughts on the progress of the Upper Sabine Flood Infrastructure (FIF) Project.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Longview Convention Center, located at 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview.

The agenda can be seen below:

Brief introduction of the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF) program Summary of the current progress of the Upper Sabine FIF study Current Flood Risk Review Areas of Interest (AOI) for potential flood mitigation actions Prioritized Areas of Interests for mitigation modeling Current Progress Upcoming public meetings – Nov. 7