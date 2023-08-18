Sabine River Authority to host meeting on flood infrastructure

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Sabine River Authority of Texas is hosting a public meeting for residents to give their thoughts on the progress of the Upper Sabine Flood Infrastructure (FIF) Project.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Longview Convention Center, located at 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview.
The agenda can be seen below:
- Brief introduction of the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF) program
- Summary of the current progress of the Upper Sabine FIF study
- Current Flood Risk Review
- Areas of Interest (AOI) for potential flood mitigation actions
- Prioritized Areas of Interests for mitigation modeling
- Current Progress
- Upcoming public meetings – Nov. 7
For more information on how public comments can be made, click here.