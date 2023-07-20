Saddle up for National Cowboy Day in West Texas

The annual celebration kicks off Saturday at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cowboy culture has been around in the United States for approximately 200-300 years.

Although changes have been made over time, much of this lifestyle is still celebrated today, especially in places like West Texas.

July 22 is National Cowboy Day, which will be celebrated from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark in San Angelo.

The event will take place at Barracks 6 on Henry O. Flipper Street with refreshments and various programs including a Western Art Show at 9 a.m.

Following the show, there will be a gallery talk by Laura Huckaby at 9:30 a.m. and a skit by the Concho Cowboy Company at 10 a.m.

The art show itself will be on display through Aug. 6 and pieces will be available for purchase throughout this time.