Safe debris burning tips for East Texans

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 90 percent of all wildfire in Texas are caused by people and their activities such as careless debris.

TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to rise through the summer, make sure you know the risks and how to safely burn debris on your property.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, debris burn escapes are one of the leading causes of wildfires. If burn barrels and burn piles are not properly contained or extinguished, they can begin an ignition.

Follow these tips for safe debris burning:

Check with local authorities for any burn restrictions before burning debris

Avoid burning debris in hot, dry and windy conditions

Debris pile should be small and manageable

Avoid overhead obstructions such as trees, powerlines, and structures

The ground should be cleared at least 10 feet around each side of the debris pile

Wet the area around the burn pile and keep a water source nearby

Do not leave the debris pile unattended

At the end, properly extinguish the pile before leaving

Although East Texas is not under a burn ban at this moment, if you allow your fire to escape onto someone else's property, you can be fine up to $500.