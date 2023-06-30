Safe debris burning tips for East Texans

TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to rise through the summer, make sure you know the risks and how to safely burn debris on your property.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, debris burn escapes are one of the leading causes of wildfires. If burn barrels and burn piles are not properly contained or extinguished, they can begin an ignition.
90 percent of all wildfire in Texas are caused by people and their activities such as careless debris, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Follow these tips for safe debris burning:
- Check with local authorities for any burn restrictions before burning debris
- Avoid burning debris in hot, dry and windy conditions
- Debris pile should be small and manageable
- Avoid overhead obstructions such as trees, powerlines, and structures
- The ground should be cleared at least 10 feet around each side of the debris pile
- Wet the area around the burn pile and keep a water source nearby
- Do not leave the debris pile unattended
- At the end, properly extinguish the pile before leaving
Although East Texas is not under a burn ban at this moment, if you allow your fire to escape onto someone else's property, you can be fine up to $500.
For more information on debris burning, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.