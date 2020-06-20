LONGVIEW, Texas — As a coach, Kerry Lane has always felt better when he’s around his athletes.

For Lane, who is set to begin his fifth season as Pine Tree ISD’s head football coach and assistant athletic director, that feeling has been magnified since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t control what kids do away from here, but on our watch, they are doing all of the things necessary to stay safe,” Lane said Thursday. “Any coach will tell you that you never want to see a kid hurt, but especially not on your watch. That’s the way we’re treating this. We’re trying to create a safe environment for the kids.”

