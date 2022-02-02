Wiley College outlines safety prep as HBCUs face bomb threats across the nation

Marshall-based university has not received a threat but safety measures have been outlined in response to one

Wiley College on Tuesday outlined safety precautions the university officials are taking in response to other HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) facing bomb threats across the nation.

Wiley College officials said Tuesday the Marshall-based university has not been one of the HBCUs to receive a threat, but in a proactive move, campus officials have outlined specific safety measures in response to the threats other HBCUs have faced.

“On (Monday and Tuesday), several HBCUs received bomb threats,” Wiley College officials said in a statement on Tuesday. “To date, Wiley College has not been threatened. As a precaution, we provide this notification and have activated our institutional precautionary methods.”