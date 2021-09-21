Safety precautions to follow when inquiring about home services

To know who to hire when you need work done around your home it can be hard. Experts say there are some red flags you should be aware of.

LUFKIN, Texas — To know who to hire when you need work done around your home can be hard. Experts say there are some red flags you should be aware of when inquiring about home services.

Many private home contractors can appear to be legitimate online or by word of mouth, but in person, they can turn out to be the complete opposite.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, a couple was found dead in their Lufkin home after being beaten to death by lawn tools.

The man who is now charged with capital murder for their death was 28-year old Michael Rodriguez who’s been arrested 18 times before in Angelina county.

This latest crime has the owner of Tony’s Lawn Service taking extra precautions when it comes to hiring lawmen to work for his business.

"I will definitely be extra careful when it comes to hiring new employees, I have to do a background check since I don't know where they came from," said Tony Pilaon.

CEO and President of the Better Business Bureau said people shouldn’t always go by word of mouth.

"Just keep in mind that word of mouth is just one step of the process. somebody might have said this person did a good job for me, but they might have done a terrible job for 10 other people,” said Mills.

Those are just some of the red flags the Better Business Bureau warns you to be aware of.

"Other things you want to look for is what kind of documentation do they have that they're a legitimate business to begin with? Is there is their vehicle wrapped with their company logo, that's going to be somebody that's probably more legitimate than somebody who has a yellow pad, with no business cards, to identify them as a legitimate business,” said Mills.

Mills also advises doing further research to ensure the safety of you and your home.